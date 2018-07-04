Wimbledon 2018: Venus Williams beats Alexandra Dulgheru

Williams won her 89th match at Wimbledon

Wimbledon 2018 on the BBC Venue: All England Club, Wimbledon Dates: 2-15 July Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, Connected TVs and the BBC Sport website and app; Live Radio 5 live and 5 live sports extra commentary; Text commentary online.

Five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams battled past qualifier Alexandra Dulgheru in three sets to reach the third round for the 18th time.

The 38-year-old American lost the first set but won the next two to beat the Romanian 4-6 6-0 6-1 in just under two hours on Court One.

She told BBC Sport: "It is just about winning the match, if you are at your best or not doesn't matter as long as you win."

The ninth seed will play either Kiki Bertens or Anna Blinkova next. Her younger sister Serena plays Viktoriya Tomova of Bulgaria later.