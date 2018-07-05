Wimbledon 2018: Katie Boulter loses to Naomi Osaka in second round

Katie Boulter was making her second appearance in the main draw at Wimbledon

Wimbledon 2018 on the BBC Venue: All England Club, Wimbledon Dates: 2-15 July Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, Connected TVs and the BBC Sport website and app; Live Radio 5 live and 5 live sports extra commentary; Text commentary online.

British number three Katie Boulter was knocked out of Wimbledon with a 6-3 6-4 defeat by world number 18 Naomi Osaka in the second round.

Boulter, 21, won her first match in the SW19 main draw on Tuesday.

Japan's Osaka, 20, won in 78 minutes on court two and will face 2016 finalist Angelique Kerber or Claire Liu in the third round.

Johanna Konta and Kyle Edmund, the only Britons left in the singles, play later on Thursday.

Konta, 27, plays former world number four Dominika Cibulkova on Centre Court at about 15:30 BST, with Edmund's match against American qualifier Bradley Klahn following.

Boulter edged out by clinical Osaka

Boulter has made great strides in the past year, climbing up the world rankings to a career-high 122, and is set to edge closer to the top 100 after beating Paraguay's Veronica Cepede Royg in the first round.

But Osaka, one of the most powerful players on the tour, was a different proposition.

The 18th seed won her first WTA title at the prestigious Indian Wells this year, backing that up with her first win over Serena Williams in Miami.

Boulter, a former world top-10 junior, said she would not feel any pressure because she was the "underdog", and it showed as she put up a fight against her talented opponent.

Four break points came and went for the Briton in the first game of the match, Osaka producing a 114mph first serve for advantage and another of 113mph to hold serve.

That was the story of the match as Boulter was unable to take her chances and Osaka ramping up the power when it mattered.

Osaka took both of her break points on her way to winning the opening set in 37 minutes, while Boulter could convert only one of her eight break points in the match.

Boulter missed three break points in Osaka's opening service game of the second set, allowing Osaka to take a 4-2 lead and serve out to win.