Wimbledon 2018: Gael Monfils beats Sam Querrey in four sets

Media playback is not supported on this device Wimbledon 2018: Entertainer Gael Monfils beats Sam Querrey - best shots

Wimbledon 2018 on the BBC Venue: All England Club, Wimbledon Dates: 2-15 July Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, Connected TVs and the BBC Sport website and app; Live Radio 5 live and 5 live sports extra commentary; Text commentary online.

World number 44 Gael Monfils defeated 11th seed Sam Querrey to book a place in the fourth round of Wimbledon.

The Frenchman came back from a set down to win 5-7 6-4 6-4 6-2 after having a medical timeout for a groin injury.

It is the first time Monfils has gone beyond the third round at Wimbledon.

Monfils, who recovered from his injury scare to comfortably win the final two sets, told BBC Sport he "loosened up" after assistance from his physio and was told to "go for it".

"I slipped a little bit and I thought I pulled my groin. It was bit tight," he said.

"I had a very bad first game but when I was told I could go for it I wasn't worrying about my legs anymore."

Earlier, fourth seed Alexander Zverev beat Taylor Fritz 6-4 5-7 6-7 6-1 6-2 in the second round after a suspension in play overnight.

Play was halted because of bad light on Thursday with world number three Zverev two sets to one behind on Court One.

But the German bounced back in emphatic style to win the following two sets as American Fritz, ranked 68th, struggled to regain his form.

Media playback is not supported on this device Alexander Zverev wins an epic 31-shot rally on way to win

The 21-year-old is yet to win a Grand Slam but picked up his fourth ATP title in New York in February.

"Unfortunately we are out in the football," he told BBC Sport, referring to Germany being eliminated form the World Cup in Russia at the group stage.

"But hopefully I can win a few more matches here and the crowd can have something to cheer about."

In the third round, South African eighth seed Kevin Anderson, who reached the 2017 US Open final, beat German 25th seed Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3 7-5 7-5.