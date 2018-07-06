Nick Kyrgios tells Marion Bartoli to 'stop assuming' after she labelled him 'pathetic'

Kyrgios sought a refresh of the foot fault rules during his second round match at Wimbledon

World number 18 Nick Kyrgios has told 2013 Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli to "stop assuming you know what's best for others" after she said he lacks the "work ethic" to win a Grand Slam.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 live, Bartoli said Kyrgios, 23, and 31-year-old world number 44 Gael Monfils were "pathetic", adding they "can't grow up".

"It's a true shame because those kids have so much potential," she said.

Kyrgios responded on Instagram, adding he "didn't care" what she thought.

"Who are you to judge the way we go about things? Who are you to tell us how to do things, when you have no idea what we've been through?" he said.

Australian Kyrgios has yet to reach the semi-final of a Grand Slam and will play Kei Nishikori in the third round on Saturday.

On Wednesday, he sought clarification of the rules from the umpire after conceding a number of foot faults in his second round win over Robin Haase.

Last month, he was fined 15,000 euros (£13,278) for making a lewd gesture while sat courtside at the Fever-Tree Championships at Queen's Club.

He has a history of sanctions for his behaviour both on and off the court.