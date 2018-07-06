Roger Federer: Wimbledon top seed beats Jan-Lennard Struff

Wimbledon 2018 on the BBC Venue: All England Club, Wimbledon Dates: 2-15 July Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, Connected TVs and the BBC Sport website and app; Live Radio 5 live and 5 live sports extra commentary; Text commentary online.

Top seed Roger Federer continued his flawless record at this year's Wimbledon as he beat Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff in another routine win.

The defending champion and eight-time winner needed one hour and 34 minutes to win 6-3 7-5 6-2 on Centre Court.

The Swiss great has not dropped a set in his three matches so far, extending his winning streak to 29 in a row.

Federer, 36, will play French 22nd seed Adrian Mannarino, who beat Russian Daniil Medvedev, in the last 16.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion is bidding for a joint-record ninth singles title at SW19, which would see him draw level with Martina Navratilova.

He looks refreshed and relaxed after skipping the clay-court season, with his early form indicating he is still the man to beat this year.

