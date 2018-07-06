Wimbledon 2018: Jay Clarke and Cameron Norrie lose five-hour epic

It was the first time Jay Clarke and Cameron Norrie were competing as a pair at a Grand Slam

Britain's Jay Clarke and Cameron Norrie were knocked out of the men's doubles first round at Wimbledon after a five-set thriller against Marcelo Arevalo and Hans Podlipnik-Castillo.

The pair were leading two sets to one before losing the dramatic fifth set which finished 22-20 on Court 14.

The British duo were handed a wildcard to compete in their first Grand Slam.

But fifth seed Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares beat Paolo Lorenzi and Albert Ramos-Vinolas in three sets.

It was a comfortable victory for Britain's Murray and his Brazilian partner - winning their match 7-5 6-2 6-1 in an hour and a half.

Their first-round victory followed Ken Skupski and Neal Skupski's win over Nabeel Qureshi and Jean-Julien Rojer on Court Eight.

The British brothers comfortably booked a place in the third round with a 6-4 6-4 7-6 (7-2) win.

Compatriot Joe Salisbury is also through to round three with his partner Frederik Nielsen after their opponents Rohan Bopanna and Edouard Roger-Vasselin retired two sets and 3-2 down in the third.

Dominic Inglot and Franko Skugor came through to win 6-3 4-6 7-6 (7-5) 2-6 6-2 in five sets against Fernando Gonzalez and Marcelo Demoliner.

Ken Skupski was back in action later in the day, alongside fellow Brit Anna Smith, to make it through to the mixed doubles second round with a 6-1 6-7 (3-7) 7-5 victory over Nicholas Monroe and Oksana Kalashnikova.

Heather Watson and her partner Tatjana Maria also ensured they had a place in the third round of the women's doubles with a routine 6-3 6-1 win over Raquel Atawo and Anna-Lena Gronefeld.

But Luke Bambridge and Katie Boulter were knocked out of the mixed doubles event at the first stage following two tie-break defeats in each set against Andrei Vasilevski and Arina Rodionova.