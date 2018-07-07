Wimbledon 2018: Simona Halep loses to Hsieh Su-wei in third round

Hsieh Su-wei won the doubles title at Wimbledon in 2013 alongside Peng Shuai

Top seed Simona Halep went out of Wimbledon in the third round after losing an epic three-set battle against Hsieh Su-wei.

The Taiwanese world number 48's serve was broken seven times and she saved a match point before winning 3-6 6-4 7-5 in two hours and 20 minutes.

It means Czech seventh seed Karolina Pliskova is the only top-10 player remaining in the women's singles draw.

It is the first time Hsieh, 32, has reached the last 16 of the singles.

The 2013 doubles champion will now play Dominika Cibulkova after the Slovak beat 15th seed Elise Mertens of Belgium 6-2 6-2.

How did Hsieh topple Halep?

It was a match of ups and downs from both Romanian Halep and Hsieh, who were dealing with intense heat on Court One.

It took five games to see the first hold of serve - which went to the world number one - and there were 13 breaks overall.

After losing the first set, the Hsieh, who last played in the third round of Wimbledon in 2012, put Halep under pressure in the second and broke twice before serving to love to take it 6-4.

With fatigue setting in, Hsieh found herself 5-2 down in the decider and it looked like Halep's strength was going to see her through to the last 16 for the fourth time.

But the Taiwanese clawed her way back into it with a single break, and after fending off match point, she broke again and held her nerve to see out the match - much to the delight of the crowd.

"This is the first time I have beaten the world number one, it is amazing," said Hsieh.

"She played amazing, I had to run and fight for every point. I tried to concentrate on my game and calm down a bit, that helped a lot.

"There was a lot of support from outside that pushed me and I kept fighting."