Wimbledon 2018: Roger Federer, Serena Williams & Rafael Nadal play on Manic Monday

Wimbledon 2018 Venue: All England Club, Wimbledon Dates: 2-15 July

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams will all be in action on 'Manic Monday' at Wimbledon.

With all of the men's and women's last 16 singles ties taking place, it is one of the most exciting days in the tennis calendar.

Defending champion Federer faces French 22nd seed Adrian Mannarino while two-time champion Nadal plays Jiri Vesely.

Seven-time winner Williams, the favourite for the women's title, plays Russian qualifier Evgeniya Rodina.

Three-time champion Novak Djokovic will play Karen Khachanov while Gael Monfils meets eighth seed Kevin Anderson.

Karolina Pliskova, the only remaining women's top 10 seed, plays world number 20 Kiki Bertens.

Roger Federer is bidding for a record-extending ninth men's Wimbledon singles title.

Federer expecting 'strategic' match

Federer made serene progress through the first three rounds, extending his run of consecutive sets won at Wimbledon to 29 as he bids for a record-extending ninth men's title.

The Swiss swept aside big-hitting Jan-Lennard Struff in one hour and 34 minutes in round three but said he is pleased at the variety of opponents he has played so far.

"It's good that I faced different types of opponents I think in this first week, and was able to find a way to get through," Federer said.

"I think it's always helpful. He is a hard hitter. In the next round it will be a lefty. It will be much more of a strategic match, I believe."

Nadal, another player who is yet to drop a set, plays another left-hander in Czech Vesely, the world number 93.

Novak Djokovic has not won an ATP Tour title since June 2017.

Williams has 'nothing to lose'

The women's singles event has seen a record number of shocks this year with only seven of the 32 seeds making it to the second week.

The pre-tournament debate surrounded whether Williams, now the world number 181, should have been seeded for this year's Championships as she continues her return following the birth of her daughter.

The American was seeded at 25 and is now favourite to win an eighth title but she insists she has "nothing to lose" going into the latter stages.

"I have absolutely nothing to prove. Everything is a bonus," she said.

"Every time I step out there, I know what I'm capable of. I know every Grand Slam, I've won them, I'm capable of just going out there and enjoying it."