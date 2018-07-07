Wimbledon 2018: Kyle Edmund, Rafael Nadal, Hsieh Su-wei & Royal Box celebrities

Media playback is not supported on this device Wimbledon 2018: Football fever, hot dogs, celeb spots and day six funnies

The British interest in the singles at Wimbledon ended for another year with Kyle Edmund going out in the third round, but there was still so much to enjoy on day six at Wimbledon.

Rafael Nadal cruised into the fourth round and asked if football was coming home, while top seed Simona Halep was knocked out by a veteran player who's been enjoying lobster and burgers at the All England Club.

And Centre Court invited a host of celebrities into the famous Royal Box.

Here are five things you might have missed from middle Saturday at the Championships.

'England, it's coming home or not?'

Englishman Liam Broady tweeted a picture of screens in the players' lounge

With England playing their World Cup quarter-final against Sweden at 15:00 BST, the spectators at Wimbledon were faced with the difficult decision of whether to stay on court to watch the tennis or leave to watch the football elsewhere.

It wasn't shown in any public areas at the All England club - although Britain's Liam Broady revealed on Twitter that it was being shown in the players' lounge.

World number one Nadal finished his third-round match shortly after kick-off, knocking out Australian Alex de Minaur in straight sets, and said he was off to watch the football. He ended his post-match BBC interview by asking: "England, it's coming home or not?"

Angelique Kerber and Naomi Osaka were up next on Centre Court and it was almost empty in the stands at the start, although the crowd did increase throughout the match.

At full-time, when England sealed their first World Cup semi-final appearance since 1990, there was a loud cheer around the grounds.

Edmund bows out on Centre

One person who wasn't allowed to watch the football was British number one Kyle Edmund.

His Swedish coach Fredrik Rosengren told BBC Radio 5 live it was his job to stop Edmund from cheering on the Three Lions before his match with Novak Djokovic because it can "take too much energy from him".

Edmund arrived on Centre Court after England's win and took the first set 6-4, prompting BBC pundit John McEnroe to say: "The energy in here is incredible right now, it's a direct connection to the football."

But, unfortunately for Edmund, the crowd could not carry him into the fourth round for the first time.

Three-time champion Djokovic recovered to take the match 4-6 6-3 6-2 6-4, meaning no Britons are left in the singles at SW19.

Trick shots, arguments and random acts of kindness

Media playback is not supported on this device Paire entertains, but loses to Del Potro - best shots

Juan Martin del Potro made history on Saturday by becoming the first Argentine to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon on four occasions.

And he did it in style, with a thoroughly entertaining win over Benoit Paire.

The pair exchanged trick shots and the Frenchman argued with the umpire, while Del Potro cemented his reputation as the gentle giant of the men's game by climbing over the net to scoop up a struggling Paire after he fell over during a rally.

The 2009 US Open champion and fifth seed came through 6-4 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 and will meet Gilles Simon in the next round.

Lobster and burgers help Hsieh knock out Halep

Media playback is not supported on this device Wimbledon 2018: Hsieh Su-wei beats the top seed Simona Halep 3-6 6-4 7-5 - best shots

Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei had never made it past the third round in the singles at Wimbledon - until now.

The 32-year-old world number 48 knocked out top seed and French Open champion Simona Halep in a thrilling match on Court One.

Hsieh, a former doubles champion, survived seven breaks of serve and a match point to come through 3-6 6-4 7-5, meaning seventh seed Karolina Pliskova is the only top 10 seed left in the women's draw.

Hsieh was asked after her match what she had done differently this year, to which she replied: "I was trying to enjoy, not just tennis, but life, the food like the strawberries and cream, the burgers and lobster, all the shops.

"When you play singles and doubles, I need to find tiny time to run out to get all these foods."

World Cup winner in the Royal Box

Sir Bobby Charlton was among the guests in the Royal Box on Saturday

As is tradition on middle Saturday, there were a host of special guests in the Royal Box on Centre Court.

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the heroes from England's World Cup win in 1966, got a huge reception from the crowd and opted to miss some of the England match to focus on the tennis.

Olympians Adam Peaty, Nile Wilson and Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill were also in attendance, along with legendary BBC commentator Barry Davies, who is commentating on his final Wimbledon.