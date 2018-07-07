Wimbledon 2018: Sir Bobby Charlton and Jessica Ennis-Hill in Royal Box 7 Jul From the section Tennis Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/tennis/44753446 Read more about sharing. World Cup winner Sir Bobby Charlton was one of several sporting legends in the Royal Box at Wimbledon on Saturday Former Olympic champion Jessica Ennis-Hill received a warm reception from the Centre Court crowd Nicola Adams greeted fellow boxer David Haye in the Royal Box Golfers Tommy Fleetwood (L) and Sergio Garcia shared a joke on Centre Court