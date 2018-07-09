Wimbledon 2018: Men's final will not be moved despite World Cup clash

Wimbledon organisers say football will not be shown on the big TV screen on 'Henman Hill'

The Wimbledon men's singles final will not be moved even if England reach the World Cup final on the same afternoon.

The tennis final is scheduled for 14:00 BST on Sunday and the big football match kicks off two hours later.

"We have said for a couple of years that the final will be played at 2pm, as it is every year," said All England Tennis Club boss Richard Lewis.

He also told BBC Sport that Wimbledon's big TV screen on 'Henman Hill' was reserved for tennis.

England face Croatia in the World Cup semi-finals on Wednesday in Russia (19:00 kick-off), with the winner playing France or Belgium on Sunday (16:00).

Victory would put England, champions in 1966, in the final for only the second time and the match is likely to overlap with the men's final, which would normally last longer than two hours.

Some spectators at Wimbledon on Saturday watched England's 2-0 World Cup quarter-final win over Sweden on their phones

Lewis said he had not asked Fifa, football's world governing body, at any stage to consider moving the World Cup final to a different time.

"We are a sold-out event and there's massive interest. There are absolutely no plans to change anything," he added.

"We are very excited about England's success in the World Cup. We think it's fantastic for the spirit of the nation and there was a very good atmosphere here on Saturday when England beat Sweden.

"We didn't have one single complaint of anybody here feeling that the football interfered with their enjoyment of Wimbledon. We have free public Wi-Fi in many areas, so if people want to watch quietly on their phone or tablet they are able to do so."