Wimbledon 2018: Seventh seed Karolina Pliskova loses in straight sets to Kiki Bertens

Czech seventh seed Karolina Pliskova became the last of the women's top 10 seeds to go out of Wimbledon, beaten in straight sets by Kiki Bertens.

The 26-year-old lost her fourth-round match 6-3 7-6 (7-1) to the Dutch player after a largely uninspiring display.

Bertens, who is seeded 20th and beat Venus Williams in the last round, was ruthless with break-point chances.

Pliskova gave glimpses of her ability in the second set but Bertens held her nerve to secure a quarter-final spot.

Bertens, also 26, had more energy around the court and showed a better temperament in the key moments than her more languid opponent.

Former world number one Pliskova's serve also lacked conviction, which enabled Bertens to capitalise in the first set with two breaks while confidently holding her own.

Bertens, who admitted she considered quitting tennis in 2017 because she was "miserable" despite climbing the rankings, found life a little tougher in the second set.

An early break gave the Dutch player the upper hand, although at 4-2 down the Czech lifted her game to cancel out the break.

The pair held serve for the remainder of the second set, as Pliskova finally found some rhythm to force a tie-break.

However, Bertens went 3-0 up in the tie-break and then produced an ace before Pliskova overhit a first-time return.

With the momentum behind her Bertens, ranked 20th in the world, clinically served out to secure a meeting with Julia Gorges of Germany in the last eight.

Gorges, seeded 13th, clinched a routine 6-3 6-2 win over Croatia's Donna Vekic.

Ostapenko, Cibulkova and Girogri through

Former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 7-6 (7-4) 6-0 to reach the quarter-finals.

The 12th seed was down 5-2 in the first set but won four games in a row before coming out on top in a crucial tie-break.

She then cruised to a comfortable 6-0 win in the second set.

The Latvian will play world number 33 Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia after she beat Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei 6-4 6-1.

There was controversy in the final game of the first set when Cibulkova successfully challenged after one of her shots was called out.

The umpire initially awarded the point to Cibulkova - which would have brought up three set points for the Slovak.

But Hsieh - whose reply to Cibulkova's shot had landed in - argued with the umpire and asked for the referee to be called. Following a seven-minute delay, they were eventually told to replay the point. Hsieh won it but it proved only temporary respite as Cibulkova went on to break Hsieh's serve and clinch the set.

Elsewhere, Italian Camila Giorgi beat Ekaterina Makarova of Russia 6-3 6-4 to secure her progress.