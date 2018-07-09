Wimbledon 2018: Jamie Murray into doubles quarter-finals

Jamie Murray reached the Wimbledon final in 2015 with John Peers

Wimbledon 2018 Venue: All England Club, Wimbledon Dates: 2-15 July

Britain's Jamie Murray and Brazilian Bruno Soares are through to the quarter-finals of the men's doubles at Wimbledon.

They comfortably beat British brothers Ken and Neal Skupski 6-3 6-4 6-4.

The fifth seeds broke once in each set on court 14 to confirm their place in the last eight.

Two-time Grand Slam winner Murray has never won a Wimbledon men's doubles title but reached the final in 2015.

They will face either Leonardo Mayer and Joao Sousa or Raven Klaasen and Michael Venus next.