Wimbledon 2018: Jamie Murray into doubles quarter-finals

Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares
Jamie Murray reached the Wimbledon final in 2015 with John Peers
Venue: All England Club, Wimbledon Dates: 2-15 July
Britain's Jamie Murray and Brazilian Bruno Soares are through to the quarter-finals of the men's doubles at Wimbledon.

They comfortably beat British brothers Ken and Neal Skupski 6-3 6-4 6-4.

The fifth seeds broke once in each set on court 14 to confirm their place in the last eight.

Two-time Grand Slam winner Murray has never won a Wimbledon men's doubles title but reached the final in 2015.

They will face either Leonardo Mayer and Joao Sousa or Raven Klaasen and Michael Venus next.

