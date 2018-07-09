Wimbledon 2018: Milos Raonic reaches quarter-finals for third year in a row

Milos Raonic has never won a Grand Slam title

Canadian 13th seed Milos Raonic beat Mackenzie McDonald in four sets to reach the quarter-finals at Wimbledon for the third year in a row.

Raonic opened a comfortable two-set lead then rallied after losing the third on a tie-break to win 6-3 6-4 6-7 (5-7) 6-2 against the world number 103.

The 27-year-old, who lost to Britain's Andy Murray in the 2016 final, has never won a grass-court title.

Kei Nishikori - the 24th seed - and ninth seed John Isner also progressed.

Isner will face Raonic in the quarter-finals after beating Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-4) on court three.

Former US Open finalist Nishikori fought back to defeat world number 138 Ernests Gulbis 4-6 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (12-10) 6-1.

Nishikori was struggling with an arm injury when he lost the opening set but edged the second in a tie-break after a medical timeout.

Gulbis had to have a knee heavily strapped after slipping in the third-set tie-break and was swept away in the fourth.

It is the first time Nishikori has progressed beyond the fourth round at Wimbledon, and he will face either Karen Khachanov or Novak Djokovic.

Elsewhere, defending champion Roger Federer outclassed France's Adrian Mannarino to reach the last eight without dropping a set.