Wimbledon 2018: British trio set for wheelchair tennis event

Hewett and Reid are regular doubles partners

Wimbledon 2018 on the BBC Venue: All England Club, Wimbledon Dates: 2-15 July Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, Connected TVs and the BBC Sport website and app; Live Radio 5 live and 5 live sports extra commentary; Text commentary online.

British trio Gordon Reid, Alfie Hewett and Lucy Shuker will all be hoping to make winning starts in the Wimbledon wheelchair singles events on Thursday.

World number five Reid, who won the title in 2016, begins his campaign against Belgium's Joachim Gerard, ranked one place lower.

Hewett, the world number two, will face France's Stephane Houdet for a place in the semi-finals.

Shuker goes up against Aniek van Koot in the women's singles.

Van Koot is a former world number one but Shuker has won their last two meetings.

Reid and Hewett will also team up together in the doubles, which begins on Friday as they chase a third consecutive win in the event.

Their opening match will be against Japan's Shingo Kunieda, the world number one, and Argentina's world number three Gustavo Fernandez.

"Wimbledon is special to me for many reasons. The support that we get as home players is like no other," said Hewett.

"The whole nation gets behind the British athletes and I feel very much at home when I play there."

This year's tournament also sees the first ever quad doubles exhibition match on Saturday.

The division is for players who have impairments in three or more limbs with Britain's Andy Lapthorne among the quartet making their debut at SW19.