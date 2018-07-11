BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: Celeb spotting, ball walking, Federer's shock defeat and day nine funnies

Celeb spotting, ball walking, Federer's shock defeat and day nine funnies

  • From the section Tennis

Watch the quirkier moments from day nine at Wimbledon as Kevin Anderson beats Roger Federer in a five-set shocker and the celebrities turned out for the centre court action.

