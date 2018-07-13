BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: Kevin Anderson's incredible recovery on way to winning epic semi-final
How did he manage this incredible shot after six hours?
Watch Kevin Anderson's incredible recovery after he slips and drops his racket, before going on to win the point and match, in his epic six-hour and 35-minute semi-final against John Isner at Wimbledon.
