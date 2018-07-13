Robert Farah suspended for three months for endorsing betting

Robert Farah won this year's Italian Open doubles title with Juan Sebastian Cabal

Australian Open finalist Robert Farah has been given a suspended three-month ban and fined £3,800 for promoting a gambling website on social media.

The 31-year-old will not serve a suspension if no further breaches of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program are committed within the three months.

In February this year, Farah tweeted endorsing an online betting company, contravening the TACP.

That was soon after he reached the final of the Australian Open doubles.

He and fellow Colombian Juan Sebastian Cabal were beaten by Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic.

Farah is 16th in the world doubles rankings and reached a career-high 163rd in the singles rankings in June 2011.