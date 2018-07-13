Wimbledon 2018: Briton Jamie Murray & partner Victoria Azarenka into mixed doubles final

Jamie Murray and Victoria Azarenka were too good for British youngsters Harriet Dart and Jay Clarke

Britain's Jamie Murray and his Belarusian partner Victoria Azarenka beat British youngsters Jay Clarke and Harriet Dart to reach the Wimbledon mixed doubles final.

Doubles specialist Murray and former singles world number one Azarenka were too strong for Clarke, 19, and Dart, 21, in a 6-2 6-2 win in 55 minutes.

Murray, 32, won the mixed doubles title last year with Martina Hingis.

They will face Alexander Peya and Nicole Melichar in Sunday's final.

'We are having fun'

Murray had initially chosen to miss the mixed event this year to focus on the men's doubles to protect his sore knees.

But the opportunity to partner two-time Australian Open singles champion Azarenka, 28, persuaded him to take part.

He and partner Bruno Soares were beaten in the quarter-finals and while he admitted to feeling down after that, the mixed doubles has brought him plenty of smiles.

They broke in the third and seventh games in both sets against Dart and Clarke, sealing the first set with an Azarenka ace and later serving out the match with ease.

For Azarenka, who has not played as much tennis as she has wanted because of a custody battle over her 18-month-old son, it has given her extra court time after defeat in the second round of the women's singles.

"It's been great, after not playing for so long to go through these emotions again is what I needed," she said.

"[Murray] didn't have to sell [the opportunity to play] to me, you can tell we are having fun."

Despite the fact that he is the defending champion, Murray said there was more pressure on him to "come up trumps" because Azarenka won Olympic gold on these courts in the mixed doubles at London 2012.

She and partner Max Mirnyi beat Murray's brother Andy and Laura Robson in the final.