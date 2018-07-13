Wimbledon: Kevin Anderson calls for change to Grand Slam deciding set format

Media playback is not supported on this device Kevin Anderson's incredible recovery on way to winning record-breaking semi-final

Kevin Anderson has called for a rethink of the format of final sets in men's Grand Slam competitions after his win in Friday's epic Wimbledon semi-final.

The South African beat John Isner 7-6 (8-6) 6-7 (5-7) 6-7 (9-11) 6-4 26-24 after six hours and 35 minutes - as the final set lasted almost three hours.

A fifth and deciding set must be won by two clear games in majors.

"For us to be there for that length of time - I hope we look at this, because you don't feel great," Anderson said.

"I hope this is a sign for Grand Slams to change."

He added: "I have to recover as much as I can for the final now. It will take time to process it but I'm in the final of Wimbledon and that's a dream come true."

The 32-year-old will face the winner of the match between former champions Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal - that match started after 20:00 BST, once the Wimbledon Centre Court roof was closed to allow floodlights to be switched on.

It was the second-longest match at Wimbledon, falling short of the 11 hours and five minutes that it took for Isner to beat France's Nicolas Mahut 70-68 in the fifth set in their first-round match at Wimbledon in 2010.

Former British number one Tim Henman believes Wimbledon will discuss the issue raised by Anderson.

"When we had the first Isner match [2010] we didn't think we would see that again," he told BBC Sport.

"But in the context of this game, it's going to be incredibly challenging for Anderson in the final. I think it will be on the agenda for Wimbledon to discuss after the Championships.

"The South African will feel sore all over. I don't fancy his chances in the final."