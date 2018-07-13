Rafael Nadal v Novak Djokovic: Wimbledon semi-final to resume on Saturday

Wimbledon 2018 on the BBC Venue: All England Club, Wimbledon Dates: 2-15 July Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, Connected TVs and the BBC Sport website and app; Live Radio 5 live and 5 live sports extra commentary; Text commentary online.

Novak Djokovic led world number one Rafael Nadal after three sets of their Wimbledon semi-final when play was suspended until Saturday.

The Serb, a three-time Wimbledon champion, is ahead 6-4 3-6 7-6 (11-9).

They did not start their match until after 20:00 BST as they had to wait for Kevin Anderson's epic semi-final against John Isner to finish.

Wimbledon bosses closed the roof before the start but a 23:00 curfew meant the match could not finish on Friday.

More to follow.