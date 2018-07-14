Wimbledon 2018: Angeligue Kerber beats Serena Williams to win title

Angelique Kerber sealed victory on her first match point to win her third Grand Slam title

Wimbledon 2018 Venue: All England Club, Wimbledon Dates: 2-15 July

Angelique Kerber beat seven-time champion Serena Williams to win her first Wimbledon title and spoil the American's dream comeback as a mum.

The German 11th seed, 30, beat the 23-time Grand Slam champion 6-3 6-3 to add this title to her 2016 Australian Open and US Open crowns.

Williams had been the favourite despite it being only her fourth tournament since giving birth in September.

Kerber dropped to the grass when a netted service return gave her victory.

Kerber's gameplan pays off

Kerber, known for her defensive style, came to the match with one plan in mind - keep the point going and exploit Williams' lack of mobility around the court.

And it paid off handsomely with Williams' dashes to the net ending in errors half of the 24 times she came forward.

The German former world number one showed her intent in the first game, breaking the Williams serve that forms the backbone of her game.

Williams broke back to level at 2-2 before Kerber re-established the advantage in the seventh game when the American hit long, and she took the set when Williams sent a backhand into the net.

Kerber stuck with her tactics in the second set, breaking in the sixth, and the sight of Williams falling to the ground in frustration when she missed a straightforward lob for 30-0 when Kerber was serving for the match summed up her day.

The German struck a forehand winner to bring up championship point and sealed the victory on the next point when Williams could only return a serve into the net.

