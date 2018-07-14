Novak Djokovic beats Rafael Nadal to reach Wimbledon final

Former world number one Novak Djokovic has slipped to 21 in the rankings after elbow surgery

Wimbledon 2018 on the BBC Venue: All England Club, Wimbledon Dates: 2-15 July Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, Connected TVs and the BBC Sport website and app; Live Radio 5 live and 5 live sports extra commentary; Text commentary online.

Novak Djokovic is one match away from a first Grand Slam title since 2016 after an epic five-set win over Rafael Nadal in their delayed Wimbledon semi-final.

Djokovic, who won 6-4 3-6 7-6 (11-9) 3-6 10-8 in five hours and 16 minutes, will face Kevin Anderson on Sunday.

The Serb led by two sets to one when play stopped at 23:02 BST on Friday.

Spain's Nadal broke twice in the fourth set when it resumed on Saturday, but Djokovic fought back to take his second match point to edge a dramatic decider.

This was Nadal and Djokovic's 52nd meeting - more than any other two men in the Open era - and the pair did not disappoint as they finally resumed their long-standing rivalry on the Grand Slam stage.

With 29 major titles between them, two of the game's all-time greats had not faced each other this deep in a major since the 2014 French Open final.

Starting under the Centre Court floodlights, finishing after an overnight break and packed with quality and drama throughout, it was a match befitting a final never mind a semi-final.

Nadal missed five break points in the decider and was eventually punished as 12-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic reached his first major final since the 2016 US Open.

"I'm just overwhelmed," Djokovic told BBC Sport.

"It's very special. It was very clear that very few things separated us. This kind of match is what you live for, you work for."

Media playback is not supported on this device Djokovic v Nadal: The incredible story so far..

The Djokovic of old returns

The question often posed as Wimbledon fortnight has progressed has been: is Djokovic back to his best?

Djokovic, 31, dominated the men's game earlier this decade, holding the number one ranking for a record 223 weeks and completing a career Grand Slam when he claimed the 2016 French Open.

But his form and fitness have since dipped - injuries and personal issues leading to him dropping out of the world's top 20 for the first time since 2006.

Seeded 12th, he came into Wimbledon on the back of a frustrating year blighted by an elbow injury, but had looked close to his best in his run to the last four.

The ultimate test came against world number one Nadal. Djokovic, who served immensely and returned aggressively throughout, passed with flying colours.

"Djokovic needed that match more," three-time Wimbledon champion Boris Becker said on BBC One. "He's been gone for two years and needed that to make this year important."

Centre Court given an extended treat

The resumption of the match gave spectators able to get a Centre Court ticket on ladies' final day an unexpected treat before Serena Williams met Angelique Kerber.

The pair did not start their match until after 20:00 BST on Friday as they had to wait for Anderson's epic semi-final against John Isner to finish.

They managed to play three gripping sets under the Wimbledon roof, but a 23:00 curfew imposed by the local council meant the match had to resume on Saturday.

Nadal, who had not gone as far at Wimbledon since losing the 2011 final to Djokovic, knew he had to make a fast start with his rival only a set away from victory.

He had to fend off two break points in a tense opening game, eventually escaping with a vital hold after battling through five deuces to clinch a 13-minute game.

That allowed the Majorcan to come out firing, breaking Djokovic's opening serve and backing it up with a hold to love for a 3-0 lead.

Djokovic maintained his composure to break back, dropping just two points in three games on his way to levelling at 3-3.

But he lost his way in the eighth game, starting with a double fault and ending with a forehand into the net - which led to him angrily thumping his shoe with his racquet - as Nadal moved within a game of the fourth set.

Tension initially got the better of Nadal too, however. He also coughed up a double fault at 0-30 to give Djokovic three break points, before fighting back and taking the match into a decider after correctly challenging a call on set point.

More to follow.