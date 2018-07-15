Wimbledon 2018: Jamie Murray & Victoria Azarenka lose mixed doubles final

Alexander Peya and Nicole Melichar beat Jamie Murray and Victoria Azarenka in one hour and 28 minutes

Britain's Jamie Murray fell short in his bid to retain the Wimbledon mixed doubles title as he and Belarusian partner Victoria Azarenka were beaten by Alexander Peya and Nicole Melichar.

Austrian Peya and American Melichar, the 11th seeds, won 7-6 (7-1) 6-3.

Murray, who won last year with now retired Swiss Martina Hingis, paired up at the last minute with former singles number one Azarenka.

They saved match point at 5-2 in the second set but lost in the next game.

