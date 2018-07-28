Andy Murray to play Mackenzie McDonald in Washington Open

Murray's ranking has fallen to 838th in the world because of his long injury lay-off

Andy Murray will play his first match since withdrawing from Wimbledon when he faces Mackenzie McDonald in the first round of the Washington Open next week.

Former world number one Murray, 31, pulled out of Wimbledon as he said it was "too soon" to play five-set matches in his comeback from hip surgery.

If he wins, Murray - now ranked 838th in the world - will play fellow Briton Kyle Edmund in the second round.

The Washington Open starts on Monday.

Scot Murray had hip surgery in January, having been out of action since Wimbledon in 2017, and has only played three matches since his operation.

He made his return at Queen's, where he lost to Nick Kyrgios, in June and then played at Eastbourne, beating Stan Wawrinka before going out to Edmund.

Meanwhile, Murray has been handed a wild card to compete at the Cincinnati Open next month as he tries to build up his match fitness before the US Open, which begins on 27 August.