Washington Open: Britain's Katie Boulter beats Aleksandra Krunic

Katie Boulter rose to a career high 117 in the world earlier this month

British number two Katie Boulter reached the last 16 of the Washington Open by knocking out fifth seed Aleksandra Krunic in straight sets.

The 21-year-old saved a solitary break point as she beat the Serb world number 47 6-2 6-0 in 63 minutes.

Boulter, the world number 118, will face Allie Kiick of the United States in the next round on Wednesday.

Russian two-time Grand Slam champion Svetlana Kuznetsova also progressed, beating American Kristie Ahn 6-2 6-1.