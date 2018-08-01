Los Cabos Open: Cameron Norrie through to second round in Mexico
British number two Cameron Norrie is through to the second round of the Los Cabos Open in Mexico.
The 22-year-old defeated Indian qualifier Prajnesh Gunneswaran 6-2 6-2 to set up a second-round tie with eighth seed Feliciano Lopez of Spain.
Last week, Norrie reached his second ATP World Tour semi-final at the Atlanta Open.
Defending champion Sam Querrey is also through to the second round after victory over home wildcard Lucas Gomez.
The American won 6-2 6-3 and will play Belarusian Egor Gerasimov, who beat Australia's Bernard Tomic 6-4 6-3.