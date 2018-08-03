Los Cabos Open: Cameron Norrie reaches semi-finals in Mexico

Cameron Norrie reached the semi-finals of the Atlanta Open last week but lost to American Ryan Harrison

British number two Cameron Norrie reached his second successive semi-final by beating Adrian Mannarino at the Los Cabos Open in Mexico.

The 22-year-old won 6-4 6-4 against the French world number 25, who was seeded fourth.

It is Norrie's third ATP World Tour semi-final, after reaching the last four at the Atlanta Open last week.

He will face 31-year-old Italian second seed and world number 15 Fabio Fognini on Saturday (not before 02:30 BST).

Argentine top seed and world number four Juan Martin del Potro will play Bosnia's Damir Dzumhur in the other semi-final.