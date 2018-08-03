Johanna Konta loses to Elise Mertens at Silicon Valley Classic

Elise Mertens will meet Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu in the last four

British number one Johanna Konta has been knocked out of the Silicon Valley Classic in the quarter-finals by Belgium's Elise Mertens in San Jose.

Fourth seed Mertens, an Australian Open semi-finalist, won 7-6 (7-4) 6-3.

Konta, 27, led 5-2 in the opening set before world number 15 Mertens fought back to win the tie break.

Konta broke serve in the opening game of the second set, only for Mertens to take the Briton's first two service games on her way to victory.

Now ranked 48th in the world, Konta beat 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams earlier in the tournament.