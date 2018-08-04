Cameron Norrie: British number two loses in semi-final of Los Cabos Open

Norrie reached the semi-finals of the Atlanta Open last week but lost to American Ryan Harrison

British number two Cameron Norrie lost in his second successive semi-final, with defeat by Italy's Fabio Fognini at the Los Cabos Open in Mexico.

The 22-year-old was beaten 6-4 6-2 by the second seed and world number 15, having lost in the last four of the Atlanta Open last week.

Norrie was broken in the third game, but rallied to level at 3-3, before Fognini broke again to take the set.

The 31-year-old Italian then sealed the win in a one-sided second set.

He will face either top seed Juan Martin del Potro or number three seed Damir Dzumhur in the final.