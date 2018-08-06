Washington Open: Alexander Zverev and Svetlana Kuznetsova win finals

At 21 and 19, Zverev and De Minaur made up the youngest combined finalists since Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at Indian Wells 11 years ago

World number three Alexander Zverev beat teenager Alex De Minaur to defend his Washington Open title on Sunday.

Zverev beat the 19-year-old Australian 6-2 6-4 in the warm-up event for the US Open to claim a third ATP title this year after wins in Munich and Madrid.

"This match could be the final for the next 15 years so I hope you really enjoyed it," said the German, 21.

Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova beat Croatia's Donna Vekic 4-6 7-6 (9-7) 6-2 in the final of the women's event.

It was an 18th career tour title for the 33-year-old two-time Grand Slam champion, who had slipped to 128th in the world heading to Washington.

Mihaela Buzarnescu won her first WTA title with a 6-1 6-0 victory against Greece's Maria Sakkariat at the Silicon Valley Classic.

The 30-year-old wrapped up the final in just 73 minutes and has now broken into the world's top 20.

Meanwhile, Fabio Fognini beat world number four Juan Martin del Potro 6-4 6-2 to win the Los Cabos Open.

Italian Fognini, 31, had beaten British number two Cameron Norrie to reach the final in Mexico.