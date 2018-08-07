Johanna Konta beats Jelena Ostapenko at Rogers Cup in Montreal

Johanna Konta was ranked as high as fourth in the world last year

British number one Johanna Konta came from behind to beat 11th seed Jelena Ostapenko in the first round of the Rogers Cup in Montreal.

Konta, currently ranked 43rd in the world after starting the year in ninth, prevailed 6-7 6-1 6-2.

She was pegged back from a 3-0 lead in the opening set and lost a tie-break 8-6.

But the unseeded 27-year-old dropped only three more games as she took the next two sets in 68 minutes.