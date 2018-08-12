Simona Halep beats Sloane Stephens to win Rogers Cup in Montreal

Simona Halep beat Stephens in the French Open final in June for her first Grand Slam triumph

Romanian world number one Simona Halep beat American Sloane Stephens in three sets to win the Rogers Cup in Montreal.

Halep, who beat Stephens in the French Open final in June, eventually came out on top 7-6 (8-6) 3-6 6-2.

Halep took a dramatic first set in a tie-break after three breaks of service apiece, but lost the second before recovering in the decider.

Meanwhile, unseeded Stefanos Tsitsipas, on his 20th birthday, is playing Rafael Nadal in the men's final in Toronto.