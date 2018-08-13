Cincinnati Masters: Andy Murray out in first round after Lucas Pouille defeat

Murray won the Cincinnati tournament in 2008 and 2011

Britain's Andy Murray suffered a first-round defeat to Lucas Pouille at the Cincinnati Masters.

Murray hit six double faults on his way to being broken three times in a one-sided first set, which Frenchman Pouille took 6-1.

The 31-year old Briton recovered to force a decider, but Pouille, 24, prevailed 6-1 1-6 6-4.

Murray was playing only his fourth tournament after missing nearly a year out with a hip injury.

Two weeks ago, Murray pulled out of his Washington Open quarter-final after only finishing his last-16 win at 03:02 local time earlier the same day.

Murray also withdrew from last week's Rogers Cup in Toronto to continue his recovery.

The former world number one looked rusty in the opening exchanges, with two double faults in his first service game setting the tone for a poor opening set.

Murray hit back strongly at the start of the second set, breaking Pouille three times and exerting greater authority on his own serve to force a decider.

Both players showed signs of tension in the opening game of the third set, which lasted nearly 12 minutes.

Murray eventually surrendered the break having led 40-15, with the three-time grand slam champion evidently frustrated after double-faulting to hand Pouille the initiative.

The Scot remained in the contest and forced a break point in the fourth game of the set after coming out on top of a memorable rally at 15-15.

However, Pouille held on to maintain his advantage and then served out the match comfortably to secure his first professional victory over Murray in five meetings.