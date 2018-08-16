Davis Cup reform: Nations vote for 18-team season-ending event

  • From the section Tennis
Breaking news

Controversial proposals to revamp the Davis Cup and turn it into a season-ending 18-team event have been backed by national tennis federations.

A two-thirds majority among the 140 nations was needed for the plans to be approved at the International Tennis Federation's annual general meeting.

The ITF has outlined a 25-year, $3bn (£2.15bn) plan with an investment group founded by footballer Gerard Pique.

The Lawn Tennis Association, Britain's governing body, opposed the proposals.

More to follow.

