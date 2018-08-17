Davis Cup changes mean death of the event warn past winners

Controversial proposals for the 118‑year‑old competition have been approved, despite opposition including from the Lawn Tennis Association

Twice Davis Cup winner Tomas Berdych says controversial plans to end a 37-year-old format for the tournament will signal the death of the competition.

The 25-year £2.15bn plan would turn the Davis Cup into a season-ending 18-team event, and has won backing from national tennis federations.

But Berdych, tweeting with the hashtag #ripdaviscup, said the history of the competition "will all be gone".

Former world number one Lleyton Hewitt called the decision a "disgrace".

"I am very proud to be a winner of the competition that was here for over 100 years," wrote Berdych, who won the competition with the Czech Republic in 2012 and 2013. "It will all be gone now."

The Davis Cup, which was founded in 1900, has been played in the current format since 1981.

Sixteen nations compete in the World Group in straight knockout ties, while the remaining countries are divided into three regional zones.

It is played in February, April and September and November, with each World Group tie played over three days in a best-of-five tie of five-set matches.

Next year's competition will involve 18 nations competing in a week-long, round‑robin tournament.

The 18 countries will be split into six groups with each group fixture comprising two singles and one doubles match, all over three sets.

"Sometimes it's more than a game, more than money," said Hewitt, who won the competition with Australia in 1999 and 2003.

"Most of my biggest highs and toughest losses came in five-set epic Davis Cup matches in front of screaming home or away fans.

"For the International Tennis Federation to take that away from the next generation of future stars is a disgrace."

However, an increasing number of top players have skipped matches in recent years to ease their schedule, and both world number one Rafael Nadal and 13-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic have backed the proposed changes.

The Lawn Tennis Association, Britain's governing body, opposed the proposals, saying it was concerned about scheduling, financing and the division between member nations.

Tennis Australia, which from 2020 will host a revamped World Team Cup organised by the Association of Tennis Professionals in the first week of January, and the German Tennis Federation (DTB) also voted against.

"It will kill the Davis Cup," said DTB vice-president Dirk Hordorff.

"You cannot make an event which is more or less an exhibition, after the Masters in November, and expect the players to come," he added.

World number 17 Lucas Pouille, who helped France win last year's Davis Cup, criticised the ITF in a tweet

"The Davis Cup is the crown jewel of the ITF, and if you change something then you have to have a clear concept and a clear contract, but even board members, regional federations and big nations asked questions and they don't get the answers."

The plan is funded by an investment group led by Spanish footballer Gerard Pique.

"I can understand for a very traditional tournament like the Davis Cup, it's difficult for people and they have doubts," Pique told BBC's World Service.

"Everyone agrees that change has to be done, but there are some people who think it needs other changes and that is something I can understand."

ITF chief executive David Haggerty said the decision would elevate the Davis Cup "to new standards".

"This new event will create a true festival of tennis and entertainment which will be more attractive to players, to fans, to sponsors and to broadcasters," he added.