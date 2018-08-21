Laver Cup 2018: Kyle Edmund named in Team Europe to face Team World

Kyle Edmund reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open this year

British number one Kyle Edmund has been named in the European team to face a world team in this year's Laver Cup.

The second edition of the three-day tournament, which features nine singles and three doubles matches, will be held in Chicago from 21-23 September.

Team Europe won last year's inaugural event, beating Team World 15-9.

World number 16 Edmund, 23, is one of six players in the Europe team, which also includes former world number ones Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Germany's Alexander Zverev, Buglaria's Grigor Dimitrov and Belgium's David Goffin make up the rest of the squad, captained by 11-time Grand Slam champion Bjorn Borg.

Team World, captained by Borg's former rival and seven-time Grand Slam winner John McEnroe, includes Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro and Diego Schwartzman, Americans John Isner and Jack Sock, South Africa's Kevin Anderson and Australian Nick Kyrgios.

Each day consists of three singles and one doubles match, played as best of three sets, with a 10-point tiebreaker in the deciding set.

The matches take place on an indoor hard court, with one point awarded for victories on day one, two for wins on day two and three for victories on the final day.