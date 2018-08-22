Kyle Edmund: British number one progresses at Winston-Salem Open

  • From the section Tennis
Kyle Edmund
Kyle Edmund is seeded 16th at the US Open, which begins on Monday

British number one Kyle Edmund progressed to the last 16 of the Winston-Salem Open with a straight-set win over Argentina's Leonardo Mayer.

Third seed Edmund won 6-3 6-3 in one hour and 13 minutes in North Carolina.

The 23-year-old, who has been named in the European Laver Cup team, did not face a single break point and won 93% of points on his first serve.

Edmund will face Spain's world number 89 Roberto Carballes Baena in the next round on Wednesday.

