Kyle Edmund: British number one progresses at Winston-Salem Open

Kyle Edmund is seeded 16th at the US Open, which begins on Monday

British number one Kyle Edmund progressed to the last 16 of the Winston-Salem Open with a straight-set win over Argentina's Leonardo Mayer.

Third seed Edmund won 6-3 6-3 in one hour and 13 minutes in North Carolina.

The 23-year-old, who has been named in the European Laver Cup team, did not face a single break point and won 93% of points on his first serve.

Edmund will face Spain's world number 89 Roberto Carballes Baena in the next round on Wednesday.