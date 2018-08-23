Kyle Edmund: British number one beaten in Winstom-Salem quarter-finals

Kyle Edmund was drawn against Paolo Lorenzi in the first round of next week's US Open

British number one Kyle Edmund suffered a setback in his US Open preparations as he was was easily beaten by American Steve Johnson in the quarter-finals of the Winston-Salem Open.

Third seed Edmund fell to a 6-1 6-2 defeat in one hour four minutes.

World number 32 Johnson dominated throughout to set up a semi-final against either Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta or South Korea's Chung Hyeon.

Edmund, 23, will face Paolo Lorenzi in the US Open first round.

He was drawn against the Italian earlier on Thursday, with the fourth and final Grand Slam of the season starting in New York on Monday.

Edmund was looking for his first ATP Tour title in North Carolina and had beaten his second- and third-round opponents Leonardo Mayer and Roberto Carballes Baena respectively in straight sets.

But he lost the first five games against Johnson, who also established a double break early in the second set to claim a comfortable victory.