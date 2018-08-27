Andy Murray has 'no expectations' for US Open - Jamie Murray

Andy Murray had to pull out of Wimbledon this year due to not beign 100% fit

Andy Murray will go into the US Open with 'no expectations', says older brother Jamie.

The 2012 winner has not played in a Grand Slam tournament since Wimbledon last year due to having surgery on his hip in January.

"I think I would do the same if I'd barely hit a ball for a year," Jamie Murray told BBC Scotland.

"So I don't think he's coming into the tournament expecting to win or feeling like he's playing his best tennis."

Former world number one Murray will play Australia's James Duckworth in the opening round at Flushing Meadow on Monday.

As well as focussing on his own hopes of a second US Open doubles title with Brazilian partner Bruno Soares, Jamie Murray is thrilled to have his little brother back on the big stage again, even if he does not feel he will lift the trophy.

"I'm excited for him to be back playing," he said. "He obviously feels like he's ready to get stuck into five set matches so that's good.

"I know he's missed it. He's missed being a part of it. It's been a long time away for him and I'm sure he's just excited to be back out on court.

"He's going to be playing on Louis Armstrong, a brand new court which is really cool. The stadium looks amazing; I think they've done a brilliant job with that. And look, I hope he has a good run.

"I don't think winning is probably a possibility for him. I imagine he doesn't think that either but hopefully he can get through some rounds and build up some miles in his legs as well."