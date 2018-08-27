US Open 2018: Kyle Edmund knocked out in first round by Paolo Lorenzi

British number one Kyle Edmund has been knocked out in the first round of the US Open.

Italy's Paolo Lorenzi beat 16th seed 4-6 6-4 7-5 6-1 amid gruelling humidity at Flushing Meadows in New York.

After taking the opening set, Edmund, 23, was pegged back in the second before he cramped up in the third, affecting his movement on court.

The match, which lasted three hours 12 minutes, was played in temperatures of 30C and with humidity above 60%.

