US Open 2018: Andy Murray beats James Duckworth on Grand Slam return

Britain's Andy Murray enjoyed a winning return to Grand Slam tennis as he fought back to beat Australia's James Duckworth in the US Open first round.

The 31-year-old won 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 7-5 6-3 on the new Louis Armstrong Stadium at Flushing Meadows.

It was Murray's first best-of-five-set match in 14 months after having surgery on a long-term hip injury in January.

The Scot will play Spanish 31st seed Fernando Verdasco in the second round in New York.

More to follow.