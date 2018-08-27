US Open 2018: Andy Murray beats James Duckworth on Grand Slam return
-
- From the section Tennis
Britain's Andy Murray enjoyed a winning return to Grand Slam tennis as he fought back to beat Australia's James Duckworth in the US Open first round.
The 31-year-old won 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 7-5 6-3 on the new Louis Armstrong Stadium at Flushing Meadows.
It was Murray's first best-of-five-set match in 14 months after having surgery on a long-term hip injury in January.
The Scot will play Spanish 31st seed Fernando Verdasco in the second round in New York.
More to follow.