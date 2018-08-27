US Open 2018: Stan Wawrinka beats Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets

Stan Wawrinka won the US Open in 2016 before having surgery on his left knee

Swiss wildcard Stan Wawrinka beat eighth seed Grigor Dimitrov 6-3 6-2 7-5 in round one of the US Open in Flushing Meadows, New York.

The 2016 champion had two operations on his left knee last year and was unable to defend his title in 2017.

It is the second consecutive Grand Slam that Wawrinka, 33, has beaten Dimitrov in round one - coming from a set down to win at Wimbledon in July.

Dimitrov converted only one of eight break points on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"The last time I played on this great court, I won the title so it was great to be able to come back and play again," said Wawrinka.

"The level was really high, there were lots of emotions out there. It's always tough to play your best in the first round."

Three-time Grand Slam champion Wawrinka - ranked 101st in the world - will face Frenchman Ugo Humbert in the second round.