US Open 2018: Petra Kvitova reaches second round in New York

Petra Kvitova won Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014

Fifth seed Petra Kvitova beat Belgian Yanina Wickmayer 6-1 6-4 to reach the second round of the US Open in New York.

The Czech two-time Wimbledon champion, 28, broke serve twice to take the first set and won five successive games from 4-1 down in the second.

Kvitova will face China's Yafan Wang or Slovakia's Anna Schmiedlova in round two at Flushing Meadows.

Japan's Naomi Osaka, seeded 20th, beat German Laura Siegemund 6-3 6-2.

Osaka will play Romani's Monica Niculescu or Israel's Julia Glushko next.

Kvitova, who reached the quarter-finals in 2017, said: "I'm not really looking too much ahead. I played great tennis here last year and it was amazing for me.

"So far this year it has been great too. It is good to be in the second round of another Grand Slam and to be playing good tennis."

Australian Open champion and second seed Caroline Wozniacki faces 2011 US Open champion Sam Stosur in the first match on Arthur Ashe on Tuesday.

Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber, the fourth seed, faces Russia's Margarita Gasparyan.

Top seed Simona Halep was knocked out in the first round on Monday.