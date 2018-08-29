US Open 2018: World number 31 Alize Cornet given code violation for on-court shirt switch

Thirteen-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic was pictured topless courtside during his opening US Open match

2018 US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 27 August-9 September

French world number 31 Alize Cornet was given a code violation for taking her shirt off on court during her US Open first-round defeat by Johanna Larsson.

Cornet changed her shirt during the break between the second and third sets, but realised it was back-to-front and quickly switched it on court.

But the chair umpire gave her a warning - despite male players being permitted to change their shirts on court.

Cornet lost 6-4 3-6 2-6 to Sweden's Larsson in the searing New York heat.

On Tuesday, temperatures close to 38C (100F) at Flushing Meadows were made more stifling by humidity levels of over 50%, with five male players forced to retire due to heat-related issues.

The Women's Tennis Association's (WTA) rules state female players are not permitted to change their clothing on court, and instead must do it in a dressing room.

Male players regularly change their shirts on court at the change of ends.