US Open 2018: World number 31 Alize Cornet given code violation for on-court shirt switch

Novak Djokovic
Thirteen-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic was pictured topless courtside during his opening US Open match
2018 US Open
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 27 August-9 September Coverage: Live radio coverage on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra; live text commentaries on the BBC Sport website

French world number 31 Alize Cornet was given a code violation for taking her shirt off on court during her US Open first-round defeat by Johanna Larsson.

Cornet changed her shirt during the break between the second and third sets, but realised it was back-to-front and quickly switched it on court.

But the chair umpire gave her a warning - despite male players being permitted to change their shirts on court.

Cornet lost 6-4 3-6 2-6 to Sweden's Larsson in the searing New York heat.

On Tuesday, temperatures close to 38C (100F) at Flushing Meadows were made more stifling by humidity levels of over 50%, with five male players forced to retire due to heat-related issues.

The Women's Tennis Association's (WTA) rules state female players are not permitted to change their clothing on court, and instead must do it in a dressing room.

Male players regularly change their shirts on court at the change of ends.

Judy Murray tweet
Former Great Britain Fed Cup captain Judy Murray criticised the ruling for its double standards

