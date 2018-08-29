US Open 2018: Defending champion Sloane Stephens fights back to progress

Sloane Stephens won her only Grand Slam title at the US Open last year

2018 US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 27 August-9 September Coverage: Live radio coverage on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra; live text commentaries on the BBC Sport website

Defending champion Sloane Stephens fought back from a set down to beat world number 134 Anhelina Kalinina and progress to the US Open third round.

The American third seed, treated for blisters in the second set, won 4-6 7-5 6-2 in two hours and 46 minutes.

She faces Belarus' Victoria Azarenka next, after the former world number one beat Daria Gavrilova 6-1 6-2.

Meanwhile, 16th seed Venus Williams, 38, beat Italy's Camila Giorgi 6-4 7-5 in an hour and 52 minutes.

It sets up a potential third-round meeting with sister Serena, who plays Carina Witthoft later on Wednesday.

Ukrainian seventh seed Elina Svitolina also progressed with a 6-2 6-3 win over Germany's Tatjana Maria.

The 21-year-old will play the winner of the match between Qiang Wang and Irina-Camelia Begu in the third round.

Having lost an enduring opener in an hour and two minutes, Stephens broke three times in the second set only to be pegged back to 5-5 by Kalinina after receiving treatment for blisters on her hand.

The 25-year-old eventually closed out the set and, despite going a break down in the first game of the decider, proved too strong for the 21-year-old Ukrainian, who was playing in the main draw of a Grand Slam for the first time.

Stephens, who said she had "two bites of sushi and a slushy" during the 10-minute heat break before the final set, bemoaned the conditions on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"It was super hot," she added. "I was sweating a lot and it was not ideal conditions, but I am happy to get through.

"I hope that I play a little bit better than today [in the next round], go out and compete hard."