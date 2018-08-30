US Open 2018: Andy Murray loses to Fernando Verdasco in second round

Andy Murray was playing on Arthur Ashe Stadium for the first time since his 2016 quarter-final defeat by Kei Nishikori

2018 US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 27 August-9 September Coverage: Live radio coverage on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra; live text commentaries on the BBC Sport website

Andy Murray's return to Grand Slam tennis ended in a four-set defeat by Spanish 31st seed Fernando Verdasco in the US Open second round.

The former British number one, playing his first Slam in 14 months, lost 7-5 2-6 6-4 6-4 in New York.

In sweltering conditions, Murray, 31, battled hard but did not have enough to overcome 34-year-old Verdasco.

Compatriot Cameron Norrie lost 6-2 2-6 6-4 6-4 to Serbia's Dusan Lajovic as British singles representation ended.

It was only Murray's fifth tournament back since having hip surgery in January.

The Scot looked exhausted at times during a physical encounter on a humid Arthur Ashe Stadium - likely to be a combination of the conditions as temperatures rose close to 100F (38C) and his lack of five-set matches since being sidelined through injury.

But he continued to show the dogged determination that helped him win three Grand Slam titles at the peak of his powers, pushing Verdasco to the limit before succumbing to a third match point in three hours and 23 minutes.

Despite defeat, it was arguably his best performance since returning to the ATP Tour in June.

Murray sticks with Verdasco in hard-fought opening

Murray, now ranked 382nd in the world and unseeded, had the fortune of avoiding a high-ranked opponent in the first round, battling back to beat 448th-ranked James Duckworth - the Australian also on the road to recovery after long-term injury - in three sets on Monday.

That pitted him against two-time US Open quarter-finalist Verdasco, described by Murray as "never an easy guy to play if he's on his game".

Murray said he expected Verdasco to test his movement - and the Spaniard did exactly that.

Verdasco pushed and probed with his forehand in the early stages of the first set, breaking Murray's serve to lead 2-1 before the Scot dug deep to instantly strike back.

Seemingly beaten in a baseline rally at 30-30, Murray continued to retrieve and turned the point around to win a 26-shot rally.

The pair traded break points again in the sixth and seventh games before Murray missed a set point at 5-4 when Verdasco rescued it with an ace out wide.

That proved pivotal as Verdasco grabbed the momentum to break in the next game and hold out for the early advantage.

Murray was undeterred, however, breaking for 3-1 in the second set as Verdasco's service game began to unravel.

The pair exchanged breaks again as Murray moved 4-2 ahead before the Spaniard produced a double fault on set point to allow the former world number one to level.

Verdasco upped his service game in the third set, landing 71% of his first serves to break twice and ensure the match would go to four sets at least.

Murray refuses to give up as Verdasco wobbles over the line

Both players disappeared off Ashe at the end of the third set after Verdasco wanted the 10-minute extreme heat break which was again implemented by US Open officials.

Murray initially looked as though he did not want to go off court, then followed Verdasco before returning a few minutes later complaining the Spaniard was talking to his team off court - which is against the rules.

The Scot looked pumped up as he tried to nab an early break, only for a composed Verdasco to control the set and head towards victory after breaking for 4-3.

That was until an 11-minute final game when the Spaniard combusted with a third-round match against Argentine third seed Juan Martin del Potro in sight.

His previously reliable serve disappeared as he coughed up two break points, fighting back to earn his first match point which he then wasted with a wild backhand

After saving a third break point, Verdasco produced a double fault to give Murray another opportunity.

A time violation and furious complaint followed before Verdasco simmered down to recover with a first serve down the middle which Murray could not return.

The drama did not stop there as Murray refused to give up.

Another Verdasco error brought up a fifth break point for Murray - which was then wiped out by a ferocious forehand winner as the game ticked past the 10-minute mark.

But a 104mph second serve - his fastest of the match - forced Murray long and he took his second match point.

Norrie fails to take his chances

Cameron Norrie beat Jordan Thompson in his opening match on Monday

British number two Cameron Norrie's bid to reach the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time came to an end only moments after Murray's defeat.

The 23-year-old world number 67, who has enjoyed a rapid rise up the rankings since turning professional in spring 2017, was not helped by his 58 unforced errors against Lajovic.

His match mirrored Murray's as he fought back from a set down to take the second before failing to take his chances in the next two sets - managing to convert just three of his 14 break points in a match lasting almost three hours.

Norrie was also penalised a first serve for returning late from the 10-minute heat break after the third set. The unhappy Briton told the umpire he had been assured by officials he had enough time.