US Open 2018: Andy Murray and Fernando Verdasco in heat break disagreement

Fernando Verdasco celebrates after defeating Andy Murray at Flushing Meadows

2018 US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 27 August-9 September

Andy Murray joked he is going to get a "health check" after opponent Fernando Verdasco denied he had spoken to his coach during the heat break of their US Open second-round tie.

Rules state players must not receive coaching during the extreme heat break, which was enforced because of the sweltering New York conditions.

But Murray reported Verdasco, who won in four sets, for talking to his team.

"They probably weren't aware of the rule," said the 31-year-old Briton.

"When I came out of the shower, his coach and one of the Spanish doubles players were in there chatting to him, and you're not allowed to speak to your coach.

"I'm not blaming Fernando and his team. They certainly weren't trying to break any rules.

"It shouldn't be for the player that's competing against him to have to go to the supervisor."

Both players left the Arthur Ashe court at the end of the third set after Spaniard Verdasco took up the 10-minute extreme heat break with temperatures rising close to 100F (38C).

However, the 34-year-old denied Murray's claim, saying his coach was only in the locker room to go to the toilet.

"I was in the ice bath with Marcos Baghdatis and his coach," Verdasco said.

"I don't want to say that Andy lied, but I didn't talk one word with my coach or any one member of my team.

"I know exactly the rule and I don't want to be the one breaking it."

Murray later took to Instagram to thank fans for their support after his US Open exit, but couldn't resist a tongue-in-cheek dig at the row.

"I'm off to get a health check as apparently I've started imagining things," he wrote, before using the hashtag #liarliarpantsonfire.