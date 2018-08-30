US Open 2018: Petra Kvitova through to last 32 in New York

From the section

Kvitova has won five WTA Tour titles this season - St. Petersburg, Doha, Prague, Madrid and Birmingham

2018 US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 27 August-9 September Coverage: Live radio coverage on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra; live text commentaries on the BBC Sport website

Czech fifth seed Petra Kvitova overcame a stubborn display from China's world number 90 Wang Yafan to win 7-5 6-3 and make the US Open last 32.

Kvitova, 28, broke late to seal the opener after letting a 4-1 lead slip.

Wang's consistent groundstrokes and a solid serve offered more resistance in the second set, before she finally folding in an hour and 46 minutes.

Kvitova next plays 20-year-old Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, who won the New Haven title earlier in August.

Sabalenka beat 2010 runner-up Vera Zvonareva 6-3 7-6 (9-7) to make the last 32.

She is joined by her compatriot Aliaksandra Sasnovich who upset Russia's in-form 11th-seed Daria Kasatkina 6-2 7-6 (7-3)

Sasnovich will face Naomi Osaka - who clinched her biggest career title at Indian Wells in March - after the Japanese beat Julia Glushko 6-2 6-0.