US Open 2018: Nick Kyrgios into third round after apparent pep talk from umpire

Kyrgios (right) has suffered with hip and elbow injuries this season

2018 US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 27 August-9 September Coverage: Live radio coverage on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra; live text commentaries on the BBC Sport website

Australian world number 30 Nick Kyrgios fought back to beat Pierre-Hughes Herbert at the US Open after an apparent pep talk from the umpire.

Kyrgios was a set and 0-3 down to his French opponent when official Mohamed Lahyani climbed down from his chair during a changeover.

"I want to help you. This isn't you. I know that," Lahyani said.

Krygios went on to win 4-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-3 6-0 and could play world number two Roger Federer next.

Swiss Federer, a five-time champion at Flushing Meadows, is playing France's Benoit Paire for a place in the last 32.

Kyrgios claimed after the match that Lahyani was concerned about his medical well-being rather than his motivation in their on-court discussion.

"He was just concerned about how I was playing - he was like: 'Nick are you OK?'" said Kyrgios.

"I was like: 'Yeah everything is fine.' I just wasn't feeling great."

The 23-year-old won 19 of 25 games after the exchange and the incident sparked debate online.

World number 41 Donna Vekic questioned Lahyani's conduct...

..as did former ATP umpires head Richard Ings

Kyrgios, who hit 25 aces in his first-round win over Radu Albot, delivered the joint-fastest serve of the tournament so far with one 142mph tee-off.

Elsewhere world number four Alexander Zverev advanced to the third round for the first time with a comprehensive win over France's Nicolas Mahut.

The 21-year-old German won 6-4 6-4 6-2.

Fourteenth seed Fabio Fognini fell victim to Australian John Millman, losing 6-1 4-6 6-4 6-1.